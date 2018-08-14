23 active fires in 100 Mile Fire Zone as of Aug. 14

Five fires are being held, five are under control and 13 are out of control

There are 23 active fires in the 100 Mile Fire Zone as of Tuesday, Aug. 14. Five are considered being held, five are under control and 13 are out of control.

BC Wildfire Service said in an email update that one new spot fire was discovered 21 km north-east of 100 Mile House yesterday. One fire was also called out yesterday. The new spot fire is estimated at less than one hectare in size.

The Young Lake fire, located one mile east of Young Lake, is estimated at 245 hectares. Twelve personnel and two helicopters are on site and this fire is considered being held.

The fire north of Mahood Lake is estimated at 80 hectares, the fire north of Lang Lake is estimated at 345 hectares, the Hendrix Ridge fire is estimated at 110 hectares, the fire 3 km east of McNeil Lake is estimated at 15 hectares and the fire 16 km north of Canim Lake is estimated at 117 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service said it is closely monitoring these five fires.

Four wildfires-of-note continue to burn in the 100 Mile House area.

The Houseman Road fire, located south-west of Buffalo Lake and 13 km east of 100 Mile House, is mapped at 19.5 hectares. Twenty-six personnel are on site. This fire is 100 per cent contained and is now considered under control.

BC Wildfire Service said it will be removing the Houesman fire from the wildfire-of-note page at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The Cariboo Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert for 57 properties in the Houseman Road area.

The Twin Creek fire, located south-east of 70 Mile House, is estimated at 585 hectares. This fire is reported to be 100 per cent contained by a machine guard is and considered being held. Fifty-eight firefighters, one helicopter and three pieces of heavy equipment are on site, mopping up hot spots on the interior of the fire.

The evacuation order was downgraded to an alert for properties near the Bonaparte Plateau, including properties on Hutchinson Road.

The Wild Goose Lake fire, west of Meadow Lake and west of Clinton, is estimated at 7,228 hectares. Fifty firefighters, one helicopter and 13 pieces of heavy equipment are onsite, establishing containment lines on the northern flank and working to establish hose lines and assess and fall danger trees on the eastern flank. This fire is 40 per cent contained.

Properties surrounding the Wild Goose Lakes area are under an evacuation alert and order.

The Lang Lake fire, 5 km south-east of Lang Lake and 10 km north of Canim Lake, is estimated at 440 hectares. Five firefighters and four pieces of heavy equipment are on site. Ground crews are continually working to contain the perimeter, focusing on the southern flank. The fire is 70 per cent contained.

Properties in the Lang Lake and Murphy Lake areas are on an evacuation alert.

The Cariboo Fire Centre’s fire rating is currently ‘high’ through the west with pockets of ‘extreme’ and is ‘low’ for the majority of the east. Pockets of ‘moderate’ remain along the Fraser River and the south-west.

Extensive smoke is reported throughout the fire centre this morning. BC Wildfire Service said it is anticipating a mix of sun and clouds with highs of 26 and southeasterly winds today.

