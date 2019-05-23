The 4-H Rally at the North Thompson Agriplex had 224 members participate.

224 members attend 4-H Rally at Agriplex

Annual 4-H Rally at the North Thompson Agriplex welcomed both junior and senior 4-H members to a full day of judging livestock, including sheep, cattle, horses, rabbits, and also photography. The youths judged the dif-ferent classes and then individually presented their oral reasons to judges in each cate-gory. The youth were then scored on each class accordingly, with the resultant winners receiving awards and hi point aggregates. It was a grand event enjoyed by all who participated, judged, volunteered or attended.