$220K for Okanagan Rail Trail loo

In an update to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, the Okanagan Rail Trail bathroom slated for Westkal Road in Coldstream is expected to cost $220,000. The project is expected to be complete by late fall, the report for the June 3, 2020, meeting reads. (RDNO)

A permanent solution to meet the need of Okanagan Rail Trail users who gotta go will cost $220,000.

In an update to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee (GVAC), June 3, the Regional District of North Okanagan shows the successful proposal for a permanent washroom on the trail comes well under the budgeted $290,000 in the 2020 Financial Plan.

The team behind the new loo is comprised of Forma Construction — a locally-based general contractor — and Carscadden Architects.

“The fee submission is well within the project budget,” RDNO Community Services said in the update to GVAC.

The facility will be located near the parking lot on Westkal Road in Coldstream on the north end of the rail trail.

In February, District of Coldstream councillors discussed the desired appearance of washrooms serving rail trail users.

“We want to keep it natural and blend it into the bank,” Mayor Jim Garlick said.

He voiced support for an earth-covered roof for the facility slated for Westkal Road. Meanwhile, Coun. Ruth Hoyte echoed the sentiments.

She said natural aspects such as boulders rather than metals would likely be more accepted by neighbours.

The project is expected to be complete in late fall, the report said.

