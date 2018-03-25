22-year-old Prince Rupert Woman missing

Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting public's help to find Johnsy-Joe Charlie

Johnsy-Joe Charlie was last seen on March 23 at 11:30 a.m.. She is approximately 5’4” inches tall, with a medium build, and black hair just past her shoulders. (Facebook photo)

Prince Rupert RCMP are asking for help from the public in locating 22-year-old Johnsy-Joe Charlie.

Mounties say Charlie was last seen on Friday, March 23, around 11:30 a.m. leaving her residence in the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue West in Prince Rupert.

Charlie is described as Aboriginal, approximately 5’4″ inches tall, with a medium build, and black hair just past her shoulders. She was reported missing by her family who are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Rupert RCMP