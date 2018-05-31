22 new townhouse units planned for Sooke

Sooke is getting 22 new townhouse units.

The new units will be located at 2119 Charters Rd, on a site that is approximately 1.8 acres in size.

The proposed development will include a single-car garage and driveway for each townhouse, a parking area with 11 extra spaces for visitors, a large communal garbage bin just behind the townhouses to try and prevent bears from coming in to the neighbourhood, and a gathering area with a bench.

The project is still in preliminary stages, so there is currently no information on how many bedrooms each townhouse will have, or how much they will cost.

The development permit for the project was approved by council this week.