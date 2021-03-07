22 COVID vaccine clinics to be opened for seniors 90+, Indigenous seniors 65+ Fraser Health

Fraser Health plans to immunize up to 9,000 people per day

Fraser Health will be opening up 22 clinics as the region begins its mass vaccination of seniors and Indigenous elders on March 15.

In a Sunday (March 7) press release, the health authority said the 22 clinics would span the 20 communities within the health authority. Five of the clinics will be drive-thru ones.

For people who cannot leave their homes, mobile outreach teams will vaccinate them where they live.

Fraser Health said it has plans to vaccinate up to 9,000 people per day starting Monday, ramping up to 23,000 daily by phase three in April. Mass vaccination clinics for seniors aged 90 and up, Indigenous people aged 65 and up and Indigenous elders will begin booking appointment Monday with the first shots into arms beginning on March 15.

Booking begins at 7 a.m. PST and will run until 7 p.m. seven days a week. To book, Fraser Health seniors, or someone acting on their behalf, can call 1-855-755-2455 or book online at www.fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking.

More to come.

