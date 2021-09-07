21,000 square-feet in 4 buildings: Big retail proposal for Langford’s Happy Valley

Development would sit on Happy Valley and Latoria roads near the Metchosin-Langford border

Business is booming in Langford, where more condos are being developed and now more retail space proposed. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford could soon have a major four-building business centre, including dozens of commercial units, restaurant space, liquor and grocery shops and a daycare centre.

Proponent Karen Colangeli has filed an application with the City of Langford to build a 21,000 square-foot complex, consisting of four buildings, at the corner of Happy Valley and Latoria roads.

If approved, the buildings likely would house a “liquor store, butcher, grocer, pharmacy, post office, veterinary clinic, library, daycare, and fitness centre” and there would be room for restaurants, according to a filing to the city.

Colangeli is asking Langford city council to rezone a 6,336 square-metre parcel of land from agricultural to commercial status.

The site currently houses two single-family homes, at 3553 and 3559 Happy Valley Rd., which would be removed as part of the development process. While the complex’s layout is a work in progress, the applicant is proposing four buildings totalling 20,990 square-feet, including a standalone restaurant and standalone daycare centre, which would accommodate 50 children at a time, according to a city staff report.

Under current bylaw regulations, only 36 children are permitted in a daycare centre at any given time. The proponent also would need council’s approval to house a liquor store, veterinary clinic, library and fitness centre.

Colangeli is proposing to build a neighbourhood centre to enhance the existing agricultural character of the surrounding area and space for people to gather. The overall function and design of the centre will be evaluated later in the process, the plan said.

No on-street parking is permitted on the Happy Valley or Latoria frontages of the development site, which is served by three BC Transit stops, located within 100 metres.

