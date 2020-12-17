21-year-old arrested in Kelowna after allegedly stealing vehicle from West Kelowna

Man seen driving stolen vehicle in Kelowna early this morning, right after it was reported to police

A 21-year-old Kelowna man was arrested in a stolen vehicle from West Kelowna, early this morning (Dec. 17).

Kelowna RCMP say the man, who refused to cooperate with police, was taken into custody just before 5:30 a.m.

Before his arrest, police were told a black Subaru Legacy had been stolen from outside a West Kelowna home. Just minutes later a Kelowna RCMP officer spotted the stolen vehicle traveling east near Gordon Drive. The man was stopped and taken into custody by two officers near Banks Road.

“The driver, and sole occupant refused to cooperate with police direction and was removed from the vehicle and arrested,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a statement Dec. 17 morning.

Upon his arrest police discovered the 21-year-old also had two outstanding warrants, and will be held in custody until court.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and charges against the man are pending.

