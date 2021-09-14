2021 Quesnel Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

The Quesnel Agriculture and Exhibition Association announced the decision on Facebook

The Quesnel Fall Fair announced they were cancelled through posting this image on Facebook. (Facebook)

Another event has been cancelled due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Quesnel.

The Quesnel Fall Fair announced they were cancelling the event for the year through a Facebook post by the Quesnel Agriculture and Exhibition Association on Monday, Sept. 13.

“This was not an easy decision to make, however due to the current situation surrounding COVID-19, the planning committee thought it best to not take any unnecessary risks with the safety of our community,” the post reads.

“We understand and feel the disappointment this brings to all the vendors, participants and attendees of the 2021 Fall Fair.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases escalate in Quesnel

A Quesnel and District Seniors’ Centre pancake breakfast and City of Quesnel town tour have been cancelled in the past two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. Barkerville Historic Town and Park also announced they were ending their programming early to COVID-19 concerns.

The fair announced all vendor fees should be returned by Sept. 17.

READ MORE: Barkerville Historic Town and Park ends programming for season due to COVID-19

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer