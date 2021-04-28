2021 Pentastic Jazz and Music Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Tom Rigney and Flambeau, a favourite at the Pentastic Hot Jazz Festival, will have to wait until 2022 to return to the festival. (Western News file photo)

The Pentastic Jazz and Music Festival won’t take place for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival’s board of directors recently made the decision to cancel the festival scheduled for Sept. 10 to 12 after determining that COVID-19 restrictions likely won’t be lifted soon enough for the festival to take place.

The festival’s president Michael Campbell said they had plans in place for the festival to resume in 2021 but ultimately that was unrealistic.

“Our planning is in place, our bands are booked and we were ready to go at a moment’s notice,” Campbell said. “However, we must be realistic about the challenges that carry over from 2020. Border restrictions, travel restrictions, control over capacities for indoor events prevent us from moving forward this year.

“With the province implementing even tighter travel regulations and the pace of the second dose of the vaccine, it is not realistic to believe that the festival can proceed this year.”

The festival’s board of directors will now concentrate on producing the 24th Pentastic Jazz and Music Festival Sept. 9-11, 2022.

