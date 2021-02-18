2021 Fernie-hosted International Snow Science Workshop cancelled

The event was to be held in Fernie last year, but was delayed due to the pandemic

The 2021 International Snow Science Workshop (ISSW) conference in Fernie has been cancelled.

In a release on Thursday (Feb. 18), the Elk Valley Snow Avalanche Workshop (EVSAW) board of directors reported that the already-delayed workshop would not come to Fernie in person after all.

“After careful deliberation, the ISSW 2020 organization has made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel the ISSW conference planned for October 3-8, 2021 in Fernie, B.C.,” reads the release.

“A year ago, due to the many uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision was made to postpone the event from 2020 to 2021. Our commitment to the snow science community has never wavered, but the health and safety of the conference delegates, our event volunteers, and our host community has always been and continues to be a top priority.

“To say we are disappointed is an understatement.”

After the 2020 conference was delayed, a virtual snow science workshop was held in it’s place in October 2020, with 900 participants tuning in to the event which was “hosted” in Fernie. Fernie was to host a more traditional ISSW conference in 2021, pending improvements in the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The EVSAW board thanked the sponsors, volunteers, partners and planners that had put in effort to keep the conference in Fernie, but concluded that “it’s time to pass the torch and we look forward to our paths crossing again at the future ISSW in Bend, Oregon.”

