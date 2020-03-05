2020 Winter Games Legacy Grants presented to local organizations

The Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) presented cheques to a large group of recipients outside City Hall on Wednesday, Mar. 4, each representing a different organization who will use the funds to support sports and recreation in Kimberley and the surrounding area.

The Kimberley and District Community Foundation and the recipients of their 2020 Winter Games Legacy Grants, representatives of organizations from Kimberley who help to promote youth sports. Paul Rodgers photo.

The funds, a total of $9,251, come from the 2020 Winter Games Legacy Grants, money stemming from Kimberley’s hosting and co-hosting of the BC Winter Games in 1980 and again in 2008.

The KDCF put out the call to organizations who support amateur sports to apply for grants then at the meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, City Council approved the payout of the funds.

The funds were distrubuted as follows: $1,500 to the Kimberley Alpine Team, $1,650 to the Wasa Lions Club, $1,241.63 to the Kimberley Nordic Racers, $500 to the Kimberley Freewheelers Cycling Club, $1,500 to the Kimberley Skating Club, $1,500 to the Kootenay East Soccer Association (KEYSA), $360 to the St. Mary’s Valley Rural Association, $500 to the Kimberley Sea Horse Swim Club and $500 to the Kimberley Gymnastics Club.

Some examples of how the grants will be used include the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA) putting it towards the Sam Steele Days tournament, covering things like registration costs and balls, The Nordic Racers helping to bolster their travelling races skill development program and the Kimberley Alpine team getting new radios.

