2020 white Toyota RAV stolen in Williams Lake

RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a white 2020 Toyota RAV stolen from a car dealership parking lot in Williams Lake.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police responded to a call for service at 11:23 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 regarding a stolen vehicle at Cariboo Chevrolet Buick GM on Mackenzie Avenue South.

“A video was located of what appeared to be a male and female walk over to the vehicle and open the doors and start the vehicle,” Byron said, noting keys appear to have been with the Toyota which is why the suspects were able to start it.

Video surveillance also shows the male and female approaching the dealership by walking up Fourth Avenue South.

Byron said the vehicle had a full tank of gas and could travel about 900 kilometres before requiring more fuel.

“The stolen Toyota could be potentially almost anywhere in the province,” he added. “The Toyota was never registered so no licence plate has ever been related to the vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police. The number for the Williams Lake RCMP detachment is 250-392-6211.

