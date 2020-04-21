2020 Kootenay Festival in Castlegar cancelled due to COVID-19

The regional district said the decision was made for the health and safety of everyone

The 2020 Kootenay Festival in Castlegar has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Regional District of Central Kootenay recreation coordinator Audrey Polovnikoff said the decision was made for the health and safety of everyone.

READ MORE: Castlegar COVID-19 cancellations and closures

On April 21, it was also announced that the Shambhala Music Festival, the Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival and the annual pride parade in Nelson would be postponed until 2021.

Last year’s Kootenay Festival featured live music, a carnival and popular activities like face painting.

This would’ve been the festival’s tenth consecutive year in operation.

