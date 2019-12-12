2020 budget deliberations underway at City of Kelowna

The mayor and council have begun their eight-hour pore through the document

And they’re off.

Kelowna city council has begun its deliberations on the 2020 budget and by the end of the day residents will have a better idea what their next municipal tax bill will look like.

The document proposes a 3.9 per cent tax increase made up of a 2.08 per cent in operations and a 1.82 per cent for the infrastructure levy.

The projected tax need for the city in 2020 is $151 million.

City manager Doug Gilchrest said he’s confident the budget will “meet the needs of the community.”

More to come throughout the day.

