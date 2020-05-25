City of Vernon releases 2019 remuneration and expense report to council for May 25, 2020, meeting. (Photo submitted)

2019 payroll costs City of Vernon $26M

City discloses remuneration report and CAO is top earner

  • May. 25, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

City of Vernon staff earned more than $26 million in wages and expenses last year, according to the 2019 remuneration and expense report to be presented to council Monday.

Of the city’s employees, 133 earned more than $75,000, while 52 earned more than $100,000.

Chief administrative officer Will Pearce was the City of Vernon’s top earner with a total of $219,868 in wages and nearly $9,500 in expenses.

More than 50 of Pearce’s colleagues joined him in earning more than $100,000 annually.

Meanwhile, Vernon’s mayor, Victor Cumming, was paid $88,909 in 2019.

Of his council colleagues, Councillors Akbal Mund and Brian Quiring were the highest paid at $33,393.41, while Coun. Kari Gares’s remuneration was the lowest at $32,288.25 although she had the third highest expenses of more than $4,200.

Council claimed $20,260 in expenses with Coun. Scott Anderson topping the list with $5,692.

Quiring brought up the bottom of the expense column with a total of $44.23.

