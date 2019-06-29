2019 Daybreak Rotary Stampede Parade showcases the Cariboo

Dozens of floats, trucks and horses made their way through Williams Lake Saturday morning

Thousands lined the streets of Williams Lake Saturday morning to witness the annual Daybreak Rotary Stampede Parade.

A whos-who of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Chilcotin, this near hour-long parade showcased all the regions had to offer. From politicians on the local and federal level, First Nations Peoples from near and far and a wide range of community businesses and organizations were all recognized.

Thronging the parade route meanwhile was the rest of Williams Lake, who cheered their friends, family and acquaintances on as they marched, rode or drove by. In return, they received waves, smiles, kind words and perhaps the most popular amongst the children, candy and other treats.

The weather, which had been largely stormy yesterday, held allowing everyone to enjoy the parade in dry seats with sporadic bursts of sunlight. Those involved with the parade, however, brought a fun vibrant energy that surely would have driven any gloom away. Live music and dancing along the route enhanced the event’s festive feel.

Following the parade, many of the participants and onlookers decamped for the annual Stampede Street Party to enjoy the sunny weather or to the rodeo grounds to enjoy another day of the world-class Williams Lake Stampede.

