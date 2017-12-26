2017 in Review: January

The first month of the year was marked by serious car crashes, but also success on the ski trails.

January

The new year ushered in a number of traffic accidents. Sicamous resident, Richard Allen Davidson, 55, died after his pickup truck collided head-on with a transport truck on the Trans Canada Highway near Canoe just before midnight on Monday, January 2.

Four days later slippery roads were considered a factor in a collision as a man driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck lost control and slid into the path of an eastbound semi between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Two people were injured in a head-on collision in Tappen on January 9.

A rear-end collision at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Ross Street on January 18 resulted in the death of baby Lexi. A pickup truck and car were stopped at the red light in the east-bound lane when a semi trailer, loaded with lumber, rear- ended the car which vaulted forward and hit the pickup. Inside the car was a woman, and her 20-year-old daughter, who was pregnant. Following the crash, a young woman had to undergo an emergency cesarean section, then both were airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“Baby Lexi was born prematurely at 31 weeks and in serious condition,” wrote Sarah Payment, sister of the baby’s dad. “She was transported to Vancouver Children’s Hospital. On January 20th, Baby Lexi passed away peacefully and will always be in our hearts.”

Twenty-four enthusiasts took part in the annual bird count. Although fewer species were spotted (70), there were a couple of notable sightings, including a yellow-billed loon near the Canoe boat launch. During count week a pair of canvasbacks were seen at the wharf in Canoe, making it first ever report of this species on the the annual Christmas bird count.

School District #83 received more than half a million dollars to spend on staffing over the remainder of the school year. The fund is a step towards the end of a lengthy legal battle between the B.C. Teachers Federation and the government. The Supreme Court ruled in the teachers’ favour in November 2016. Superintendent Glenn Borthistle said the school district’s share could amount to 10 additional teachers, and the North Okanagan Shuswap Teachers Association (NOSTA) and management were meeting to decide how best to allocate the funds.

Revered Neskonlith leader Arthur Manuel died on January 11. Manuel served several terms as Neskonlith chief, as well as chair of the Shuswap Tribal Council, and long-time co-chair of the North American Indigenous Peoples Caucus of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, and former co-chair of the Global caucus. In a statement from Grand Chief Stewart Philip, Union of BC Indian Chiefs, said: “Arthur Manuel was, without question, one of Canada’s strongest and most outspoken Indigenous leader…”

A Salmon Arm grandpa got all sorts of attention and love online after his itty-bitty front-yard ice rink was noticed by a passerby. For the past decade Bert Revel built a small rink for his grandson to use, and then he put out a welcome sign.

“I wanted people to know that if they wanted to come and bring their kids here, have some afternoon fun – they can come and do it,” said Revel.

The Larch Hills racers did well at the Haywood Westerns, hosted by the Callaghan Valley Cross Country Club at Whistler. The Midget Girls dominated their category once again. In the Friday sprint race, the top four midget girls were all from Larch Hills: Claire Van Bergeyk, Zara Bucher, Julianne Moore, and Sophia Van Varseveld. Trond May topped the Midget Boys event, placing first. Throughout the weekend, Larch Hills continued to dominate bringing home several medals including: Samantha Vukadinovic, Dawson Bond, Rachel May, Rachel Bates, and the Masters Women’s Team made up of Abbi May, Alison Howatt, and Lisa Wherry. Glenn Bond also brought home a medal in the Master Men 7.5 Classic race.

