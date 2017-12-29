2017 Comox Valley Year In Review: August

Transit dispute

Three Courtenay directors squared off over transit at a Comox Valley Regional District board meeting. Mayor Larry Jangula and Coun. Manno Theos didn’t want to burden taxpayers, but Coun. Erik Eriksson favoured 4,000 extra hours of transit service.

A weighted vote system saw the transit expenditure pass, 23 to 19. A new network will have 15-20 minute frequencies between downtown Comox, North Island College, downtown Courtenay and Driftwood Mall/Anfield Centre.

Courtenay man jailed

A Courtenay man who allegedly attempted to drown a police dog that was pursuing him, wound up behind bars. Jonathon David Olson and another man, Brodie Tyrel Robinson, faced a string of charges following what Chilliwack RCMP describe as a “violent crime spree” in July.

Chapman pledges cross-country ride

Brian Chapman pledged to ride 10,000 kilometres across Canada on an electric bicycle in 2018 to raise awareness about the prevalence of multiple sclerosis. His wife was diagnosed 12 years ago with relapsing remitting MS.

MP Johns cycles

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns started a cycling tour across the 8,500 square kilometre constituency to hear from residents about issues, ideas and concerns. During the tour, he spoke about his Private Member’s Bill C-312: An Act to Establish a National Cycling Strategy.

Courtenay Cpl. alleges harassment

Cpl. Jill Swann, a 20-year RCMP member based out of Courtenay, filed a civil claim in the B.C. Supreme Court alleging discrimination and harassment in reference to her physical appearance, sex, and against First Nations people.

Census data

Youngest and oldest Census data showed Cumberland has grown by more than 10 per cent in the past five years. The provincial growth rate was 5.6 per cent.

The village is the youngest place in the Comox Valley, with an average age of 40 years, and a median age of 39.3. The provincial median is 43 years. The rest of the Valley is getting mighty old, with a median age of 51.5 years.

Hiker rescue

A hiker from Comox was rescued from Della Falls on the final day of a four-day hike that began at the end of Great Central Lake in the Alberni Valley. The 61-year-old man was with a group of 12 from the Comox District Mountaineering Club. He had been hit in the back while traversing a cable car across Drinkwater Creek and aggravated a pre-existing injury.

Equal Access

A group called Equal Access Comox Valley (EACV) formed to address Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) and other contentious issues. The Glacier View Preservation Committee was also in the formative stages. The purpose of the latter is to preserve the lodge as a secular care facility.

Island Health, meanwhile, cancelled its Request for Proposals for a 70-bed, long-term care facility in the Comox Valley. Based on community input, Island Health determined a need to reconsider the requirements.

Not on my court

Courtenay discontinued a pilot project allowing pickleball players to mark four courts for their sport on a tennis court at Lewis Park using painter’s tape.

Altercations between players of the two racquet sports reached a point where some were feeling unsafe, City staff said.

Ball player succumbs to injury

An Aug. 31 vigil at Lewis Park honoured Chris Godfrey, 32, who passed away after being critically injured during a slo-pitch tournament less than two weeks prior. He had been rushed to hospital after a ball thrown from the infield struck him on the back of his head on Aug. 19. He was airlifted to Victoria, where he spent 11 days on life support.

As a result of the incident, the local slo-pitch league implemented mandatory helmets, as did other slo-pitch leagues throughout Vancouver Island.

ENTERTAINMENT

Hall of Fame inductees

Doug Cox, the producer/artistic director of Vancouver Island MusicFest, was among nine new inductees into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame. He joined 275 previous inductees recognized for their contribution to the entertainment industry and cultural landscape. Cox is one of two Pioneer Stars — those who have left an indelible mark on B.C.’s entertainment landscape.

SPORTS

Valley represents at BMX worlds

A crop of motocross racers competed at the BMX World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Aleasha Wiebe, 20, of Cumberland, 14-year-old Adicus Bird of Royston, and 12-year-old Anna Purich from Royston and her two younger brothers all competed.

Burrows gets second

Mike Burrows, raised in Comox but now a resident of Austria, tied for second at the PGA Seniors’ Championship in Burlington, Ont. He broke par in each round.

Vinge wins third Nautical Days race

Courtenay-based chiropractor Derek Vinge won the Nautical Days 4 Mile Road Race in a time of 20 minutes, 59 seconds. He also won last year, and in 2014.