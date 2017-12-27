2017 Comox Valley Year In Review: April

The month began with a toll booth put in place at the beginning of the month near Stotan Falls by 3L Developments.

The month began with what some thought might have been an April Fool’s prank, but a toll booth was put in place at the beginning of the month near Stotan Falls by 3L Developments.

The merger of the Comox Valley Record and Comox Valley Echo was officially announced by parent company Black Press.

Baby Grant Weaver, the Comox Valley boy who two years ago was pulled from the Courtenay River, returned to the Valley to meet a few of the men and women from the Courtenay Fire Department who were involved in Grant’s rescue.

Closure for Rennies

Nearly one year after Willem Rennie’s disappearance from the Comox Valley, his family found closure. His family confirmed Rennie’s body was recovered, and police noted his death is not considered suspicious.

Around 100 participants gathered for the Ride for Bally – a memorial bike ride in memory of avid cyclist and teacher Paul Bally, who was fatally injured when he was hit by a southbound vehicle on Highway 19A near Curran Road in December 2014.

Horse rescue

A horse was rescued following a rather elaborate mission by Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue and the police.

The horse fell down a steep embankment. When crews arrived, a veterinarian was able to reach the bottom of the embankment and the horse was sedated.

Rescue crews used four haul systems to lift the horse up the slope.

Clark in Comox

Provincial Liberal leader Christy Clark visited Comox as part of her Island campaign tour where she met with local candidate Jim Benninger prior to the spring provincial election.

Three people died as a result of a logging train derailment near the village of Woss. A train carrying logs and Western Forest Products personnel derailed near the centre of the village, located about 75 kilometres southeast of Port McNeill.

Illegal dumping targeted

Comox Strathcona Waste Management launched a new program aimed at preventing illegal dumping across the region. The program includes a public education and awareness campaign, and a new illegal dumping bylaw to ensure consistent enforcement across the CSWM service area.

All Candidates Forum

From health care to homelessness, education to child poverty, the provincial All Candidates Forum at the Sid Williams Theatre offered a glimpse into the platforms of four parties vying for the Courtenay-Comox riding for the upcoming provincial election.

SPORTS

Ski & Surf Shop Tsunami took first place in the annual Royal LePage Comox Valley Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race. Tsunami had a 10-minute lead heading into the water and stretched it to 15 minutes at the final bell.

Cumberland-raised Ray Carter was elected into Canada’s Baseball Hall of Fame.

Courtenay BMX racer Aleasha Wiebe was selected to represent Canada in the summer at the 2017 BMX World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina.