$20,000 in goods and foods donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank

A Kelowna entrepreneur is giving back to a charity that once supported him and his family during a hard financial time.

Don Blevens, operations manager, Baby & Me Kelowna recently donated more than $20,000 worth of goods and food to the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Tiny Bundles program.

The Kelowna resident said he and his seven siblings were raised by their mother, who worked for minimum wage after their father died. They often received help from the community, including their local food bank.

“We are really excited to see what the Central Okanagan Food Bank is giving their clients,” explained Blevens.

The donation includes an assortment of much needed baby food, clothing and sleep sacks. The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Tiny Bundles program supports pregnant mothers and families with babies under the age of one. Each week the program helps approximately 100 babies and 20 pregnant women.

@Jen_zee