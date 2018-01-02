20 spend New Year’s behind bars

Kelowna RCMP say some partied too hard on New Year's Eve and found themselves in jail

New Year’s eve is a time to let loose, say goodbye to one year and hello to another.

But for some, the celebration went a tad too far on New Year’s eve in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP say there were nearly 20 prisoners lodged overnight in the cell blocks at the new RCMP detachment building in Kelowna, after New Year’s celebrations took a turn for the worse.

Related: Kelowna RCMP safely apprehend distraught male New Year’s Day

Those who did find themselves locked up were released early in the morning on New Year’s day after they were arrested for a variety of reasons.

RCMP responded to approximately 60 calls for service in Kelowna overnight Dec. 31, 2017 to the morning of Jan. 1, 2018.

Some of the responses and arrests were for impaired driving, although RCMP did have some encouraging words when it came to the number of impaired drivers.

“Although RCMP enforcement officers removed impaired drivers from the roads, most who were out celebrating the New Year found themselves a safe way home,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

www.facebook.com