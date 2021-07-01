2-year-old boy remains in critical condition after single-vehicle crash in Langley

The 19-year-old driver was released from hospital same day as collision

First responders were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block of 56th Avenue in the Murrayville neighbourhood on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a two-year-old boy, who remains in critical condition. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A two-year-old child who was airlifted to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Langley remains in critical condition, RCMP say.

Emergency crews were called to the 21900 block of 56 Avenue on June 23 around 8:45 p.m. after police describe a vehicle drifting off the road and into a ditch, striking a culvert.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver, a 19-year-old woman, and a two-year-old boy, who police say, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Firefighters first on scene discovered the child without a pulse. They extricated the boy while beginning CPR in the vehicle.

The young patient was transported to the Langley airport and then airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital, where he currently remains.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: 2-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Langley

“The child is still in critical condition,” Cpl. Holly Largy told the Langley Advance Times.

“The woman was released from hospital the same day as the collision.”

RCMP do not believe speed or alcohol to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times

First responders were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block of 56th Avenue in the Murrayville neighbourhood on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a two-year-old boy, who remains in critical condition. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

First responders were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block of 56th Avenue in the Murrayville neighbourhood on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a two-year-old boy, who remains in critical condition. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)