A two-vehicle collision between Yahk and Moyie on the morning of March 22 has resulted in the closure of Highway 3 in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred between Yahk-Meadow Creek Road and Ryan Bridge, about 7.5 km east of Yahk.

There is no detour available, and the road is expected to re-open at around 1:30 p.m. MST.

Creston RCMP confirmed that they are on the scene. An assessment is currently being conducted, and more updates will follow once they become available.

