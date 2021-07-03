2 new wildfires burning west of Revelstoke

The fires were discovered on July 2 and their cause is unknown

The approximate location of the two new wildfires discovered west of Revelstoke on July 2, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)

Two new wildfires have sparked west of Revelstoke.

The fires, at Tonkawatla Creek and Jordan FSR respectively, were discovered on Friday (July 2). BC Wildfire Service still has both classified as new.

The fires are each measured at .01 hectares in size. The cause of both fires are unknown at this time.

More to come.

