2 new council workshop meetings added to Maple Ridge schedule

Two new council workshops have been added to the City of Maple Ridge meeting schedule for 2021.

There will be a workshop meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. and another at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Both will be virtual, online meetings.

Council Workshops are meant to review and discuss policies and other items of interest to Council. Resolutions may be passed at these meetings, but the intent is to make decisions to send an item to a Council Meeting for debate and vote. Or to refer the item to staff for further information and next steps.

Council meetings run until Dec. 14 before returning again in the new year.

The council meeting schedule is available from 8- 4 p.m. at the reception desk of the Municipal Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge.

It can also be viewed on the city’s website at: www.mapleridge.ca/2318.

