2 Medevacs called in for Dewdney house fire victims

Two Medevacs have been called in for victims of a house fire in Dewdney.

The fire was first reported over emergency scanners at approximately 2:20 p.m., July 22. The house was located at a rural property, adjacent to a large farm at the end of Catherwood Road, in Dewdney B.C.

One of the first firefighters on scene reported two fire victims inside the house over the scanners. He had brought one out, and was going back to rescue the second.

Emergency crews from multiple fire trucks, RCMP vehicles, and ambulances were present on scene. The fire had been extinguished by the time the Record arrived.

More to come.

