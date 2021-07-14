2 drivers trapped inside trucks after Parksville power poles downed

Three downed BC Hydro power lines near Herring Gull Way and Franklin’s Gull Rd. (Michael Briones photo).

Three downed BC Hydro power poles have trapped a pair of truck drivers inside their vehicles for fear of active power lines.

The downed poles, near Herring Gull Way and Franklin’s Gull Rd in the idustrial park of Parksville, have impacted nearby businesses with reports of power outages.

The Parksville Fire Department is on scene to manage traffic and secure the area. BC Ambulance personnel are on scene as well, but no injuries have been reported.

The trapped truck drivers will need to stay put until BC Hydro arrives to ensure the power lines are not live.

