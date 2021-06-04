2 arrested after allegedly assaulting West Kelowna RCMP officer

The officer was assaulted during a traffic stop

West Kelowna RCMP arrested a man and a woman on Wednesday (June 2) after the two allegedly assaulted a police officer during a traffic stop.

Just after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Mounties received a report of a motorhome traveling southbound on Highway 97 without a licence plate. The vehicle was located by an officer, who then initiated a traffic stop.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, the male driver and the female passenger allegedly refused to cooperate with the officer. Other officers subsequently attended to assist in the investigation, where the man was arrested for obstruction.

Both occupants allegedly assaulted one of the officers — who only sustained minor injuries — before they were taken into custody.

The 57-year-old man and the 48-year-old woman were held in custody and are scheduled to appear before the BC Provincial Court.

The man is facing several charges, including obstruction and assaulting a police officer, while the woman is facing a charge of assault of a police officer.

