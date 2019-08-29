19 Wing Comox aircraft declares airborne emergency

Emergency related to an engine issue: no impact to operations occurred

407 Squadron currently flies the CP-140 Aurora which was involved in an airborne emergency Thursday afternoon at 19 Wing Comox. Black Press file photo

An Aurora aircraft from 407 Long Range Patrol Squadron at 19 Wing Comox declared an airborne emergency Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m.

According to 2nd Lt. Alexandra Hejduk, public affairs officer for 19 Wing Comox, the emergency was related to an engine issue.

“The crew shut down the engine in question, as a precaution,” she noted in an email to The Record. “Flight safety protocols on the ground were also followed, which included the attendance of a 19 Wing fire rescue truck and a truck from the Comox Fire Department.”

She noted the aircraft landed without any issues and the airborne emergency was declared over at approximately 2:15 p.m., with no impact to operations.

“The crew had been doing a test flight and had been in the air for half an hour when the incident occurred,” Hejduk added.

