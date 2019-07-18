17th Street closed intermittently today

Castlegar street will be closed for line painting

The City of Castlegar will be closing 17th Street from the Century 21 building to the Arby’s building intermittently July 18 from 11:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. for line painting work.

A detour will be marked and flaggers will be controlling the site.

