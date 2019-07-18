17th Street closed intermittently today

The City of Castlegar will be closing 17th Street from the Century 21 building to the Arby’s building intermittently July 18 from 11:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. for line painting work.
A detour will be marked and flaggers will be controlling the site.
Castlegar street will be closed for line painting
The City of Castlegar will be closing 17th Street from the Century 21 building to the Arby’s building intermittently July 18 from 11:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. for line painting work.
A detour will be marked and flaggers will be controlling the site.
At a meeting earlier this month there was speculation on the fate Canfor's Vavenby mill site, and though a representative of the company said it will not operate as a sawmill again, there were suggestions made on how the site could be repurposed.
Observatory hosting annual meteor watching event
Strong musical numbers deliver to a packed audience in Qualicum Beach
HMCS Alberni site suffered water damage during a recent downpour
Sunday, July 21, at 7 p.m., Simms Park will feature some of the Comox Valley's finest players as they get together for an all-star jam in the universal language known as "the blues."
4-H Canada have announced that following their Annual General Meeting on July 11, the 4-H Pledge will now include "...and my world" at the end.
Document covers fires, earthquakes and other disasters