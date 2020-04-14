1,766 South Cariboo customers were without power

Cause of the outage under investivation

A map of the affected area. (BC Hydro map)

UPDATE (3:12 p.m.): The outage is no longer listed.

UPDATE (2:52 p.m.): A crew is now on-site. The cause of the outage is a bird contacting wires, according to BC Hydro.

ORIGINAL STORY: A large number of South Cariboo residents, 1,766 customers, are without power, according to BC Hydro.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

A crew is underway and expected to arrive at 2:40 p.m.

The outage stretches from just north west of 100 Mile House, along Canim Hendrix Lake Road out past Canim Lake all the way to Hendrix Lake and part of Mahood Lake.

