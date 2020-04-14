A map of the affected area. (BC Hydro map)

1,766 South Cariboo customers were without power

Cause of the outage under investivation

UPDATE (3:12 p.m.): The outage is no longer listed.

UPDATE (2:52 p.m.): A crew is now on-site. The cause of the outage is a bird contacting wires, according to BC Hydro.

ORIGINAL STORY: A large number of South Cariboo residents, 1,766 customers, are without power, according to BC Hydro.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

A crew is underway and expected to arrive at 2:40 p.m.

The outage stretches from just north west of 100 Mile House, along Canim Hendrix Lake Road out past Canim Lake all the way to Hendrix Lake and part of Mahood Lake.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House Free Press

Previous story
North Cariboo RCMP respond to complaints of people not self-isolating, social distancing
Next story
PHOTOS: People wearing masks, hearts in windows – Victoria’s streetscape continues to shift

Just Posted

Most Read