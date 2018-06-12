16-year-old girl from Port Alberni reported missing

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for Amina Moussa, who was last seen June 6

Port Alberni RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Amina Moussa was last seen June 6 at approximately 11:30 a.m. when she left her residence in a taxi. She was then dropped off and last seen at the 7-11 store on Johnston Road. She had indicated that she was going to stay at a friend’s, but did not advise who the friend was or where they lived.

Since the girl’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, but have been unable to locate her. RCMP are requesting that Moussa contact the police or her family and friends to let them know she is safe.

As investigators continue to search, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate and also remain watchful for her.

Moussa is First Nations, about 5-foot-9, 140 pounds and slender with long dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black raincoat, black leggings and white running shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).