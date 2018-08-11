16 registered at 100 Mile ESS last night

"We're pretty much down to group lodging. The hotels are pretty full."

Emergency Support Services moved its reception centre to the PSO secondary school, in 100 Mile House, on Friday, Aug. 10. Beth Audet photo.

100 Mile House Emergency Social Services (ESS) had 16 people register last night between 1 and 3 a.m., according to ESS director Liz Jones.

“We’re pretty much down to group lodging. The hotels are pretty full. We may be looking for some billeting areas and if people have space for trailers or whatever, it would be great to give us a call and let us know.”

That way they can have a list of contacts and what’s available, she says. The number to call is 250-644-0146.

She says things have improved this year.

“[There’s] a lot better communication between all of the groups,” she says. “A lot quicker information coming through. I think they learned some lessons last year.”

It would be really good if people pay attention to what’s happening and if they’re really worried about what’s happening, make sure you pack a bag ahead of time, she says.

“It’ll get rid of some of the angst of that anxiousness of what’s happening, gives you something to do and you’re way ahead of everyone else.”

The 100 Mile reception centre is currently closed, but people can get a hold of them by phone.

