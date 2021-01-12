16 Covid cases in Trail area to date

Map of B.C.’s COVID-19 numbers for the week of Dec. 27, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021 split up by local health areas. Image: BCCDC

The Trail Local Health Area saw one new case of COVID-19 between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2, according to the latest statistics from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16 from January to December 2020, according to Trail health area data released by the BCCDC.

The local health area includes Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Beaver Valley and Areas A and B of the regional district. Of note, stats do not reveal the town or city of the positive cases.

Since January 2020, Interior Health, which includes much of southern B.C. including the Trail area, has had 4,317 total cases through Jan. 8, 2021, of which 782+ are considered active.

There have been 38 deaths as of press time with 33 people hospitalized.

“This has been a week of celebration and heartbreak for many throughout the Interior. While staff and residents of long-term care are receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, sadly three more people have succumbed to their illness, all in long-term care,” Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health said Friday. “While the COVID-19 vaccine brings hope and optimism, we must not lose sight of the important public health measures that help protect our vulnerable loved ones in the community.”

