$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

  • Nov. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
The West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 1500 block of Pinot Girls Drive today after a wakeboard boat was stolen.

According to police, a 27-foot red and white Cobalt boat was stolen from the property on Nov. 7 along with a 2018 EZ Loader trailer that was carrying it.

The BC license plate number is WFA50P. The Cobalt’s HIN is US-FGE6S067K718 and the Volvo 380 engine’s serial number is A919673. The boat is worth approximately $150,000

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

