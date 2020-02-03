$15,000 in gold and diamond rings stolen from Nanaimo retailer

Police are looking for gold and diamond rings and whoever stole them from a north Nanaimo retailer.
According to Nanaimo RCMP, the theft happened Jan. 26 in Nanaimo North Town Centre when several rings were taken from a display case in Luis Porretta Fine Arts and Antiques, likely by someone walking by in the mall who broke the rear door of the display case and then reached in and took the items.
In total, seven gold and diamond rings with an estimated value of $15,000 were taken.
Anyone with information about who took the rings or where they might be is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-3211.
