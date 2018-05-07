15 Surrey facilities on $300m ‘Canada 150’ project list

Several facilities in Surrey benefited from a $300-million federal fund set up to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary as a nation.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, or CIP150, marked the confederation birthday in 2017 through investments in projects to rehabilitate, renovate or enhance cultural and community facilities.

“These spaces help define a community’s sense of place, pride and purpose, and ensure that Canada 150 has a lasting legacy,” said a post-project release from Western Economic Diversification Canada on Monday.

In B.C., more than $35 million was invested in 222 projects across the province.

The program’s Phase 1 approved-project list included several in Surrey, including a new roof for Newton public library ($300,000), renovations at Newton Seniors Centre ($250,000), upgrades and renos at Guildford Recreation Centre ($225,000), renos at Cloverdale Legion ($152,000), upgrades at Newton Cultural Centre ($150,000) and Sunnyside Hall ($125,000), a roof replacement at Bridgeview Community Centre ($100,000) and a new HVAC system at Surrey Arts Centre ($75,000).

• RELATED STORY: It’s business as usual as renos roll at the Cloverdale Legion, from 2016.

Surrey-area projects in Phase 2 of the program included roof upgrades at Newton Wave Pool ($500,000), renovations at Fleetwood Recreation Centre and Library ($500,000), upgrades at Hjorth Road outdoor pool ($100,000) and also those at Unwin and Holly parks ($82,500 each), flooring and interior finishes at Cloverdale Recreation Centre ($60,000) and upgrades to Surrey Nature Centre main-building washrooms and HVAC ($60,000).

The CIP150 call for proposals was closed on June 22, 2016.