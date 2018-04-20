15 more spots open up in CNC Quesnel’s health-care assistant program

The Ministry of Education, Skills and Training is funding 15 more spots in the College of New Caledonia’s health-care assistant program at the Quesnel campus, the government body announced today (Apr. 20).

CNC Quesnel will receive $150,000 from the Ministry to add seats to the program for August 2018.

“This investment is all about the people of Quesnel,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

“We are investing in the future of the students who will take these skills into the workforce and build rewarding careers. We are also investing in making sure families can breathe a little easier knowing that there are enough qualified people looking after their loved ones.”

This one-time funding is part of a larger provincial investment to boost the number of health-care assistants throughout the province. The total funding of nearly $1 million will help approximately 100 students get the skills and education they need to build rewarding careers in the health-care field.

“Care aides are an essential part of our health-care system,” said Dr. Glenda Vardy Dell, CNC dean of the school of health science.

“We are thrilled to offer more opportunities by increasing the number of students able to take the program at CNC’s Quesnel campus.”

In the Cariboo, there will be an expected 610 job openings by 2027 for health-care assistants and related professions. Due to the increase in British Columbia’s aging population, the health-care and social assistance sectors will have some of the most career opportunities, with 142,500 job openings within the next decade.

Through Budget 2018, a total of $548 million over three years is provided to improve care for seniors, including investments in primary care, home and community care, residential care and assisted living. The Ministry of Health is working with health authorities to increase staffing levels in residential care homes. Health authorities are working to convert more health-care assistants, who work part-time and casual, to full-time.