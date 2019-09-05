14-year-old Nanaimo boy goes missing

Dominic Tom visited a friend at the hospital Sunday and didn't return home afterward

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Dominic Tom, who has not been seen since Sept. 1. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a teen who went to visit a friend at the hospital this past weekend and didn’t come back home afterward.

Police distributed a press release Thursday asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Dominic Tom, who has not been seen since Sept. 1.

Tom visited a friend that day at about 3:30 p.m. at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

He is indigenous, 5-foot-4, 115 pounds. He is believed to have been wearing a black hoodie, black track pants and carrying a black backpack when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

