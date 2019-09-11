As of 9:40 p.m. there were 72 outages recorded in northern B.C. affecting 78,952 people and 37 recorded in central interior B.C. affecting 43,542 people. (map from BC Hydro)

120,000 customers without power in northern B.C. after transmission failure

Approximately 100,000 customers in northern B.C. are out of service

  • Sep. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

More than 100,000 customers in northern B.C. are without power due to a transmission failure caused by a suspected lightning strike, according to BC Hydro.

Impacted communities run north and west of Prince George, including Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudsons Hope, Terrace, Houston and Burns Lake.

Crews are beginning restoration efforts across the region, working to restore all customers in the next few hours. The utility company says power has been restored in Prince George and most customers can expect theirs back by 12:30 a.m.

Dispatch at Prince George RCMP confirmed there was some sort of explosion in Prince George, however, fire crews say they were not connected. BC Hydro stated that crews are investigating the cause.

As of 9:40 p.m. there were 72 outages recorded in northern B.C. effecting 78,952 customers and 37 recorded in central interior B.C. effecting a further 43,542.

– with files from Brittany Gervais

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist

Jenna Cocullo 

Send Jenna email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘It’s time the courts step up’: Williams Lake mayor and council tackle crime problem
Next story
Minister of Education wants to fast-track rebuild of destroyed Kamloops school

Just Posted

Most Read