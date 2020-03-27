120 more recreation staff laid off by City of Abbotsford

Job cuts from closure of public facilities, city will re-hire after health emergency passes

Around 120 more recreation staff have been let go by the city, following the closure of the public facilities earlier this month to ensure social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cuts follow the March 25 lay offs of over 100 contract workers also employed at Abbotsford’s recreational facilities.

“The City of Abbotsford will continue to maintain contact with these workers to ensure there can be an efficient transition back to work when the current health emergency comes to a close,” says a March 27 city press release.

All staff will be provided with a record of employment so they can apply for employment insurance.

The press release says the city is committed to keeping a high level of essential services operating throughout the pandemic.

RELATED: City of Abbotsford lays off more than 100 recreation workers

Abbotsford News