12-year-old Terrace boy missing

Last seen on Southside around 10 p.m. July 9

Quentin Guno, 12, has gone missing from Terrace. He was last seen on the Southside around 10 p.m. July 9 riding a mountain bike. (Photo courtesy Natasha Smith)

A 12-year-old boy from Terrace is missing.

Quentin Guno left home around 8 p.m. last night, July 9, to spend the night with a group friends, said his mom, Natasha Smith. But he became separated from his friends later in the evening and never made it to any of the friends’ houses or back home.

He was last seen around 10 p.m. on the Southside wearing a grey wool hoodie with jeans and riding a grey mountain bike.

Smith said she is extremely worried.

Terrace RCMP confirmed they were aware of the case and said a news release from the Prince George RCMP detachment is forthcoming.

Anyone with information should contact Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400.

jake.wray@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Terrace Standard