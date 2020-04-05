12-year-old Kelowna resident celebrates birthday with help of community

The community greeted Kate Pauling with ballons, banners and gifts along her paper route on Friday

A young Kelowna resident received a pleasant surprise from the community on her birthday.

On Friday, Kate Pauling thought her 12th birthday was going to be a non-event due to COVID-19 concerns, disappointed that she couldn’t bring cupcakes to her classmates at school, or have the party she wanted.

But that all changed when she conducted her usual route of delivering the Capital News.

“I had posted on our neighborhood Facebook page, letting them know it was her birthday and by the time (Kate) finished her route, she declared ‘I’m so happy’,” said Kate’s mother, Sandra Pauling.

“This could be her best birthday ever- many neighbours made banners, put out balloons, gave her beautiful cards and left out thoughtful gifts. She feels completely spoiled and loved, and we are all so glad to be living in an area where neighbours look out for each other.”

READ MORE: Lake Country Food Bank welcomes wheelbarrow load of donations

READ MORE: Vernon family shares story of son’s cancer recovery to encourage blood donation

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Twitter

Kelowna Capital News