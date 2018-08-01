12-year-old Campbell River boy’s bike stolen

Few things are more typical of a sunny summer day than riding your bike to the store for a pop.

RCMP are looking for help in locating this KONA mountain bike that was stolen from Quality Foods on Wednesday, July 24. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information about this incident.

Sadly, for one 12-year-old Campbell River boy, his idyllic summer day was shattered by having his bike stolen while he was in the store.

On Wednesday, July 24, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a youngster’s locked bike was stolen from the bike rack at Quality Foods located on Merecroft Road. The lock remained wrapped around the pole, but had been cut and the bike was gone.

An RCMP officer, who just happened to be in the area, was approached by the boy who described his bicycle as a black KONA with blue accents, a 24-speed men’s mountain bike and only two-years-old. The KONA has front shocks, a water bottle holder and disc brakes.

“Theft of any kind is unacceptable, but when you’re stealing a bike from an innocent young boy, it takes it to another level. If you can help with relocating the bike to the rightful owner, we ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477,” said Insp. Jeff Preston.