12 new cases of COVID in Golden

The BC CDC is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Golden for the week of May 2 to May 8, a small decline from the 16 new cases the week before.

This puts Golden in the rate of infection of over 20 cases per 100,000 residents for the third straight week. Golden is one of the few remaining communities to have a high infection rate as vaccination ramps up.

New data from the BC CDC reveals that Golden currently has a testing positivity rate of 5.1 – 10 per cent for May 4 to May 10, a decrease from the previous week.

The Community Vaccination Program is wrapping up on May 16 after a week long program. Interior Health says that the program was brought to Golden in an effort to bring down case numbers in the area. The program has seen success in neighbouring communities such as Revelstoke and Windermere, which saw their cases drop off after mass vaccinations in the communities.

Revelstoke only reported one new case last week, while Windermere had six.

According to the BC CDC, 41-60 per cent of Golden area residents aged 18+ have received their first dose as of May 10. Between 61 – 80 per cent of those 55+ have received their first dose.

Overall, numbers are decreasing in B.C., with both a decrease in the average daily case counts and a slight decrease in hospitalizations.

Register for the vaccine at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-828-2323.

Maps of new cases reported each week in each local health area can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

New data was recently made available on testing rates and vaccinations, with maps and graphs available on the BC CDC website.

