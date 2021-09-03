12 new cases of COVID-19 in worst local spike in 5 months

Aug. 22 to 28 was the worst COVID-19 week for Agassiz-Harrison in 19 weeks. (Graphic/Adam Louis)

Agassiz-Harrison recently experienced one of the worst COVID-19 spikes of the year.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the local health area from Aug. 22 to 28. There hasn’t been a week above 10 cases since April 25 to May 1, and this week marks the worst in nearly five months.

There has been a total of 187 local cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the year, averaging 5.5 per week (up 0.2 since last week).

BCCDC data indicates over the past week, 72 per cent of new cases came from unvaccinated individuals and 10 per cent from partially vaccinated people. Fully vaccinated people made up 18 per cent of cases. 81 per cent of people hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated; 8 per cent are partially vaccinated and 11 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As of Aug. 30, 79 per cent of Agassiz-Harrison residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (up 2 per cent since last week) and 71 per cent are fully vaccinated (up 2 per cent). 60 per cent of individuals aged 12 to 17 have received at least one dose (up 2 per cent) and 51 per cent are fully vaccinated (up 3 per cent).

The 18+ demographic has reached 80 per cent for first doses (up 1 per cent) and 72 per cent for full vaccination (up 1 per cent). 68 per cent of individuals 18-49 have received at least one dose (up 2 per cent) and 56 per cent are fully vaccinated (up 1 per cent)

88 per cent of individuals aged 50 or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (up 1 per cent) and 83 per cent are fully vaccinated (up 1 per cent).

To learn more about COVID-19 and upcoming vaccine clinics, visit fraserhealth.ca.

