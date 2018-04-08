12 guns stolen in Nanoose Bay break and entry

A house in Nanoose Bay has been ransacked and 12 guns stolen, say Oceanside RCMP.

The owner of a rural property on the 3,000 block of Matthew Road in Nanoose Bay reported a break-and-entry on Monday, April 2, according to an RCMP news release.

“Upon examination of the property, RCMP noted that it appeared the suspects had been at the home for some time while the owner was away for the evening,” reads the release. “Every room in the house was ransacked along with a shed, outbuildings and even a boat on the property.

“Of particular concern,” note police, “is the fact that a gun safe had been broken into and that 12 guns were stolen.”

Those are six rifles, four shotguns and two handguns.

RCMP is asking that anyone with information regarding the crime call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through Crimse Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.