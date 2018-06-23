12-acre mixed-use project proposed in Mission

Proposal includes 131 residential apartments as well as restaurant, office space and a gaming centre

The public will have its say on a newly proposed mixed-use development project in Mission.

Council agreed to send the proposal – which envisions 131 residential apartments as well as a variety of commercial uses including retail, restaurant, office space and a community gaming centre – to a public hearing on Tuesday, July 3 at 7 p.m.

The properties involved are located at 31802 Hillcrest Avenue, 31896 Raven Avenue, 7233 Wren Street and 31831, 31941, 31971 Lougheed Highway.

While the proposal will move to a public hearing, Coun. Danny Plecas voiced his concerns about the 12-acre site.

“It’s simply a question of whether or not this kind of development, this intensity of development is appropriate for this site. Or even in fact whether or not this community needs the intensity of a development like this.”

He called it a critical site in Mission, along the main corridor with a high profile, but doesn’t think this particular project is suitable.

Coun. Pam Alexis said she’s happy to let it go to public hearing, in order to get more information, especially about traffic concerns in the area.

“It’s pretty bad there already at the intersection that has problems with access to Walmart.”

The site is almost 34 acres in size, but the Elevate Development Corporation is only seeking to develop 12 acres at this time.

There are three watercourses on the western portion of the site. A public information meeting was held by Elevate Development on Wednesday. Anyone who missed the meeting will have another chance to voice their opinions at the public hearing.