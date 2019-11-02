11-year-old boy hit by pick-up truck, Friday, while crossing Brookswood street

Pedestrian was taken to hospital and suffered minor injuries

An 11-year-old-boy was taken to hospital Friday afternoon, after being hit by a pick-up truck while crossing a street in Brookswood. (Langley Advance Times files)

An 11-year-old-boy was taken to hospital Friday afternoon, after being hit by a pick-up truck while crossing the street at 19900 block of 36 Ave in Brookswood.

Cpl. Craig van Herk of the Langley RCMP said the boy was crossing at approximately 3 p.m. when he was struck.

“The boy was not exactly paying attention collided with a GMC Sierra,” van Herk said. “We won’t be pursuing any charges against the driver as no other preventative measures could have really been taken.”

The boy was taken to hospital and suffered minor injuries, and was released shortly after.

van Herk said the accident is a reminder for everyone to look both ways before they cross the street.

“Whether your meaning to cross the street or not, pay attention to your surroundings – especially now while it gets darker sooner in the evening,” van Herk explained.

